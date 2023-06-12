The quiet portion of the sports calendar is approaching, but there are still several big games to be played in the coming weeks. There are also baseball games every day, giving Louisiana sports betting fans plenty of events to bet on right now. Football season is rapidly approaching as well, so there is a plethora of football futures bets posted on Louisiana sports betting sites. Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is one of the top USA sportsbooks, offering odds for every game. Louisiana mobile sports betting customers can take advantage of a promo code when they open a new account, giving them a jumpstart heading into football season.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Steam: Large amounts of money wagered on one side of a game can lead to the odds changing rapidly. Some bettors choose to chase the "steam," getting worse odds after the odds have already changed.



Point spread: The sports betting number made by oddsmakers at sportsbooks is the point spread, which is used to level the playing field between two teams. It is one of the most common ways to wager on a game.



Hold: Sportsbooks keep some of the money with every wager that is placed in order to be a profitable business. The hold is generally larger with futures bets than single-game bets.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.