Louisiana sports betting fans won't have much longer to wait until football season, with the beginning of August arriving next week. Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana has football odds for college and professional teams, including individual games along with football futures bets. It is the perfect time for Louisiana residents to turn their football championship predictions into cold, hard cash. Caesars Sportsbook LA makes it even easier to win with an enticing Louisiana sportsbook promo code that can be used to place your first bet risk-free. They also have baseball odds for every game, making every day an exciting one for mobile sports betting in Louisiana.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bonus bet. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Double chance: This allows two options of a bet to be graded as a winner, usually found in soccer. Bettors can take a team to win or draw, giving them two opportunities to win the bet.

Arbitrage: An arbitrage is when someone takes both sides of the same wager at different odds, guaranteeing a profit regardless of the result. This is possible by using multiple sportsbooks to find differing lines.

Reverse line movement: The line will sometimes move in one direction, despite more bets being placed on the opposite side. This indicates that more money is being wagered on the side with less total bets.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.