From New Orleans to Shreveport and everywhere in between, Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is the place to bet on sports in the Bayou State. Football season is back in full swing, and if you haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook LA yet, now is the time to see the latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus and Caesars Sportsbook promo code. It'll help you get into Louisiana sports betting with minimal risk.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Against the spread: If New Orleans is the 7.5-point favorite against Carolina, then New Orleans must win by at least eight points to cover the spread. Carolina can cash in by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer points.

Teaser: This kind of bet helps adjust the points spread, so it has a lower risk but also a lower reward. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Push: If neither team can cover the spread, it is considered a "tie" or a push. If New Orleans closes as a three-point favorite over Carolina and then wins 20-17, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.