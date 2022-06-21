Louisiana sports betting is growing in popularity. Baseball season is in full force and elite golf tournaments and car races are happening almost every weekend, giving fans many reasons to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. The newest Caesars Sportsbook LA promo code could become the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. Sports betting in Louisiana has reached new heights since it launched in January 2022, so clearly sports fans are using Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana to wager on their favorite sports and teams. With football season just a few months away, you won't want to wait to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus offer.

With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 with the code GAME15. When you do, you'll get your first bet risk-free up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Money line: Money line betting is used frequently to bet on pro baseball. This method takes away the handicap of points but changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. For example, if Houston's pro baseball team is a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. If Houston is listed as a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions happening this month, you have many opportunities to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook LA.

Live betting: Caesars Sportsbook lets you make wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With baseball in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. The baseball schedule is packed with big matchups this time of year, giving bettors the perfect opportunity to wager on games as they are happening at Caesars Sportsbook LA.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.