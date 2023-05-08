Most states saw a drop in sports betting revenue from February to March since the pro football championship was the headline event in February. However, Louisiana sports betting saw a significant increase, with nearly $51.6 million more bets placed in March, an increase of 26.1%. Several Louisiana teams were featured in basketball tournaments, helping the state set a new record for tax revenue ($6.4 million) in a single month. Now, Louisiana mobile sports betting turns its attention to the pro basketball playoffs, golf and baseball. Caesars Sportsbook LA has odds for every game and tournament, and their enticing Louisiana sports betting promo code gives new customers a head start to their sports betting bankroll.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Hook: A team cannot win a basketball game by a half-point, so the hook ensures that there will be a winner and a loser of the bet. The hook simply refers to a game's odds being adjusted by a half-point, ruling out the possibility of a push.



Alternate lines: An alternate line can be used to adjust a point spread or a total in either direction, creating a safer bet with a lower payout or a riskier wager with a larger payout. These are widely available during basketball season, but they are also used in hockey and baseball.



Parlay: If you are hoping to hit a big payday in one day, a parlay could be the way to go. Parlays give bettors the chance to combine multiple wagers into one ticket, but every bet has to win in order for the parlay to cash.

