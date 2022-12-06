Ever since sports betting in Louisiana was launched, the state has seen record growth. October proved to be the best month yet in terms of sports betting handle, with the Pelican State setting a new record. Louisiana sportsbooks took in over $255 million in October, topping the $238.4 million the sports wagering handle saw in February. It was also a 23.1% month-over-month increase from September ($207.5 million). Now, with football season approaching its conclusion, and with many other sports going on, Caesars Sportsbook LA is offering a special Louisiana sports betting promo code.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Parlay: Instead of making one single bet, you can combine multiple bets into a single wager. This is called a parlay and it's all or nothing. You must win all of the bets in order to win the parlay, which can span multiple games or even multiple sports.



Money line: If you prefer not having to deal with the spread and who is covering, then money line bets are your best avenue. You simply pick who will win the sporting event. If New Orleans is playing Atlanta, then taking New Orleans on the money line means you're picking it to win straight-up.



Live betting: As the phrase suggests, these are in-game wagers placed during the course of a sporting event. They take into account various factors like score and time left in the event, and the odds adjust accordingly.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.