Caesars Sportsbook has helped grow legal Louisiana sports betting since it launched in January 2022. With fall sports now in full swing, it is the perfect time for first-time bettors in the Pelican State to check out Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana and Louisiana mobile sports betting. Caesars is currently offering Louisiana residents their industry-leading first-time deposit bonus. With football season finally ramping into high gear, now is a perfect time to get in on the action with the latest Caesars Sportsbook LA promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Prop bet: If you are looking for a fun way to wager on football, a prop bet is right for you. With a prop bet, you can wager on things like how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw, or whether a running back will go over/under his projected rushing yards.

Parlay: Parlay bets are risky, but they can also return the biggest reward. If you bet on four college football teams to win on a parlay, all four teams must be victorious for the bet to be a winner. You can also use a parlay to bet on multiple games across different sports.

Live-betting: Caesars Sportsbook LA also lets you make wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro football getting underway, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals and spreads. New Orleans' pro football team begins its season with three consecutive divisional rivalries, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live-betting with Caesars Sportsbook LA.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.