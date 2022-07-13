With New York's baseball teams both in first place and New York sports betting bringing in a staggering $7 billion handle since its official launch earlier this year, this summer is the perfect time to get into sports betting in New York. Caesars Sportsbook New York has been at the forefront of the sports gambling revolution in the United States since a federal ban on the practice was eliminated in 2018. Now, Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering new customers a golden opportunity with a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors. All you have to do is make a deposit using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,500 risk-free first bet. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15C and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15C.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Player props: With Caesars offering more ways to play than ever, on many events you have the option to bet on the individual performance of players in a given game. If a player prop in a baseball game is for total RBIs and the line is 0.5, that means a wager on the over is successful if the player registers one run batted in or more. Dozens of player prop options are offered in most major football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer games.

Against the spread: One of the most common forms of online sports wagering, spread bets are when you pick a team plus or minus a certain number of points. If one of the New York football teams if favored by 6.5 points against Chicago, that means New York would have to win by seven points or more to cover the spread. That bet would then be listed as New York -6.5.

Futures bets: Futures betting is often used to place a long-term wager on a season-long outcome. In baseball, if the over-under for a team is set at 93.5, the team must win 94 games or more for over bets to cash. You can also typically wager throughout the season on teams to win their respective divisions, conferences or leagues as a whole.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

*NY only. 21+. New users only. Paid in bet credits. Terms and conditions apply. See Caesars.com/promos. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? NYProblemGamlingHelp.org to talk to someone now about your gambling or call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22.