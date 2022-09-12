The pro football season got off to a scorching start for the Empire State, as Buffalo dominated the defending champions in the season's first game. Expectations are sky-high for that team, while another one of the state's teams pulled off an upset in Week 1 in Tennessee. Add in the fact that both of New York's pro baseball teams remain in first place in their divisions and September continues to shape up to be a major month for New York sports betting. The latest Caesars Sportsbook New York promo can help new bettors get in the action on all that's going on in New York and elsewhere. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Over/Under: Also referred to as the total, the over/under gives bettors the opportunity to predict whether the combined score of a game will be higher or lower than the posted number. For example, if the New York vs. Buffalo game has an over/under of 50, any score higher than that results in the Over hitting. This bet is more about predicting how the game will unfold as opposed to which team will perform better.

Three-Way Betting: While bets like over/under and spread have two-way outcomes (with a tie resulting in a push), sports such as soccer and MMA often have three-way betting. That means there are three possible results in a match. For soccer, it could be either team winning or a draw. For MMA, a fight ends via KO/TKO, submission or points.

Team vs. The Field: If there's a heavy favorite to win it all, some sportsbooks will offer a bet "vs. the field." Since every other team still alive is considered the "field," the favorite will often be the big underdog. For example, in a Buffalo vs. the field bet, Buffalo might be +600, while the rest of the teams could get a price like -500.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*Must be 21+ and physically present in New York. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Text message rates apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Offer expires 11/1/22.

