New York sports betting has been legal for just over a year, but the Empire State is already breaking records. New York set an all-time annual handle record of $16.2 billion in its first year of legal sports betting in New York. With the playoffs unfolding in professional football, New York is expecting to see major action in the month of January. It's easier than ever to participate in New York mobile sports betting, which means sportsbooks are offering New York sports betting promotions and New York sports betting codes to get users in the action. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For instance, if you pick five teams on a parlay and only four cover the spread, the bet is a loser.

Live betting: With Caesars Sportsbook live betting, you can wager on outcomes in real-time for select games. Live betting lines change quickly but allow you a chance to jump into the action at the perfect moment. See a momentum shift in a basketball game between New York and Atlanta? Bet live and take advantage of that impending run to win big.

Money line: A money line bet is one of the most popular ways to play, especially when it comes to pro hockey. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. A -155 favorite means you'd need to bet $155 to return $100 on that side to win. A +155 underdog would return $155 on a $100 bet.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*Must be 21+ and physically present in New York. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Text message rates apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Offer expires 2/28/23.

