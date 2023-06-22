New York online sports betting crossed the $1 billion in tax revenue for the state after calculating the May sports betting totals for New York. It took New York less than 18 months to do so after mobile sports betting was launched in January 2022. The New York State Gaming Commission reported the state took in greater than $77.5 million in online sports betting taxes in May, despite not as many marquee sporting events taking place. Caesars Sportsbook NY is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and will continue to offer strong odds and bonuses in a quieter part of the professional sports calendar. The two New York professional baseball teams should still provide interest for New York sports bettors, but the summer months can often see a smaller handle until the professional football season begins.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Spread: Making a bet against the spread means betting based on how many points one team is the favorite or underdog by. These are most common in football and basketball and one of the most popular bets on Caesars Sportsbook NY. For example, if New York is a 7-point favorite, that means it would need to win the game by eight points or greater to win the bet. If New York wins by six points or fewer or loses the game, the bet is a loss and if New York wins by exactly seven points, it's a push. A push is equal to a refund on your initial bet.

To make the cut: These golf bets are resolved after the first 36 holes. You can bet on any golfer to make the cut like you would to win a tournament, but the bet is won or lost based on if the golfer qualifies to compete on Saturday and Sunday. The cut line is determined after all golfers have completed 36 holes and it's a way for a sports bettor to add juice to a golf tournament with shorter odds than picking a specific golfer to win an entire four-day tournament.

Team Race To Record 0-13 Runs: To win this Caesars Sportsbook NY bet, 14 different results must occur for one specific team. A sports bettor picks one team to score every run total between 0-13 over the course of the entire season and the first team to complete this is graded as the winner. It will take at least two weeks to complete, but it's often multiple months until one team is able to hit all 14 numbers. Caesars Sportsbook NY is currently offering one that started on June 15, a week after Atlanta completed all 14 numbers. Baltimore, Texas, Los Angeles (American League) and Atlanta have closed all 14 numbers so far this season.

