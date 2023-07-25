When New York baseball fans first looked at this year's schedule, a meeting between the two local teams in late July was filled with the optimism of a potential battle of two first-place teams. Now, that the moment has arrived, that optimism has completely vanished. The New York National League team is more than 15 games out of first in its division and is a +500 longshot (risk $100 to win $500) to just make the playoffs in the baseball futures on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The American League team is approaching double-digit games out of first place in the division, but at least is in the thick of a playoff race. New York sports betting sites will continue brimming with action.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a bet credit. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Money line: This is solely picking what team will win a certain game, regardless of how many points that team wins by. One team is listed as the favorite with more money needed to be risked to win more money. But betting the underdog can lead to a bigger reward. For example, a -140 favorite means you'd need to wager $140 to return $100 on that team to win. A +130 underdog would return $130 on a $100 bet.



90 minutes: With the biggest event in women's soccer underway, now is the time to learn soccer betting terms. This is one of the most popular soccer bets and it allows a sports bettor to pick either team to win or bet on a draw. Only what occurs in the first 90 minutes (plus stoppage time) is factored for this bet.



To win to nil: 'Nil' simply means a shutout. So for this soccer bet to win, a sports bettor picks one of the two teams and if that team wins the match without allowing a goal, it's a winner.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.