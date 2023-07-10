It may not be the exact midway point of the professional baseball season, but this week gives players a few days off in preparation for the home stretch of the season. The two New York baseball teams have pleny to consider over these next few days and weeks, with the American League baseball team already making a change on its coaching staff. The National League baseball team won six of eight games heading into the break after chances seemed bleak of making the playoffs. Could this be a time for New York sports betting fans to place a baseball futures bet on either of these teams on Caesars Sportsbook NY? The American League baseball team is -180 (risk $180 to win $100) and the National League baseball team is +400 (risk $100 to win $400) to make the playoffs.

The newest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a bet credit. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.)

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Money line: This is solely picking what team will win a certain game, regardless of how many points or runs that team wins by. One team is listed as the favorite with more money needed to be risked to win more money. But betting the underdog allows for a bigger payday. For example, a -140 favorite means you'd need to wager $140 to return $100 on that team to win. A +170 underdog would return $170 on a $100 bet.

Double Result (baseball): These are most common in football and basketball, but they can be played in baseball also. There is no true halftime in baseball, so the wager is graded based on the score after the fifth inning. For example, if a sports bettor plays New York/New York, New York would need to lead the game after the fifth inning and win the game. Another option could be Tie/New York and in that case, the score would need to be tied after the fifth inning then New York wins the game for the wager to win.

Draw No Bet: These soccer bets are similar to playing a money line in sports like baseball and basketball. You can bet on either team to win and if it's a draw, it's a push and a sports bettor gets their money back. The biggest difference between this and the popular "90 Minutes" soccer bets is when you bet on the "90 Minutes" option, a draw is a loss if you wagered on a specific team to win.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.