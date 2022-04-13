New York sports betting has exploded since going live in January. Spring should bring even more opportunities to take advantage of New York sportsbook deposit codes since baseball is now underway and basketball is heading for the postseason. With football rosters beginning to take shape, it's also the time of year that bettors will begin evaluating sports betting futures for win totals, championships and more. Caesars Sportsbook NY has been the home for many Empire State residents, plenty of whom began by using New York sportsbook promo codes. Caesars Sportsbook has been one of the most successful books thus far in the state, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook New York promo is one of the most exciting on the market right now.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week.

Against the spread: Popular in sports like football and basketball, this means the teams are handicapped, with one side giving and one side getting points. For example, if a spread is listed as New York -4.5, New York would need to win by at least five points for the bet to cash. New York +4.5 would cash if New York lost by four points or fewer.

Win totals: If you want to play the long game, win totals keep you interested all season long. This type of bet involves picking the over or under on a set win total for a team. For example, New York's baseball win total might be set at 95.5, so the objective is to pick whether the team wins more or fewer games than that. These bets are often placed in the preseason, but they are also live-updated as the season unfolds, so you can get in the action at any point.

Prop bet: Short for proposition bet, this is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match. For example, a popular prop bet in baseball is whether a particular player will hit a home run. Hitting that prop would usually bring a higher return, while betting on a player to get any hit would bring a smaller return. A single game might have dozens of props on the board, while huge events might have hundreds, so the options are virtually limitless.

Live betting: New York online sports books don't close once games begin. Odds are constantly moving throughout events and there are plenty of values on the board if you have a feel for how the game will unfold. Big comebacks can lead to huge returns, so live betting continues to be a popular bet type.

