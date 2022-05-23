Summer is right around the corner and all the hottest sports are in season, making it the best time to check out Caesars Sportsbook New York for the first time. New York sports betting has taken off since being legalized in January, and a Caesars Sportsbook NY bonus code has been there from the start, giving sports fans in the Empire State more ways to play for less. With the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new bettors at Caesars Sportsbook NY can get up to $1,100 insurance on their first bet. With only the best teams left in the pro basketball playoffs and the most elite golf tournaments happening almost every weekend, this is the perfect time to check out Caesars Sportsbook NY and see the latest Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to see all that Caesars Sportsbook NY has to offer.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to $1,100 first-bet insurance. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR and get a risk-free bet up to $1,100 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions coming up next month, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook NY.

Live betting: Caesars Sportsbook also lets you make wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Both of New York's pro baseball teams are facing big rivals over the holiday weekend, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live-betting with a Caesars Sportsbook NY deposit code.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a football futures bet, where you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so pro football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams like Dallas or New England will be in town to take on New York's football teams and place your Caesars Sportsbook futures bet.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get first bet insurance bet up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

*NY only. 21+. New users only. Paid in bet credits. Terms and conditions apply. See Caesars.com/promos. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? NYProblemGamlingHelp.org to talk to someone now about your gambling or call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 5/31/22.