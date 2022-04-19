There's no time like the spring time when it comes to the sports calendar. Major golf championship season is already underway, while the most important basketball games of the year are just around the corner. Sports betting promos are growing in popularity as bettors look for a leg-up, while you can also search for a sportsbook deposit code to boost your bankroll. Whether you're looking for a unique Caesars Sportsbook promo code or Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer, you can get up to $1,100 bet insurance right now. All you need to do is sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR. Don't be afraid of trying out a new sport or wager type since your first bet is fully insured. Sign up now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet insured up to $1,100. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR and get bet insurance up to $1,100 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMECZR, and bet. When you do, Caesars will insure your first bet up to $1,100. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

Whether you're looking to get in on events like the pro football draft or major golf tournaments, Caesars' latest sportsbook deposit code will help minimize risk. You could also veer toward the basketball and hockey playoffs and make picks in individual games. If you prefer a long-term approach, you can place bets on which team you think will win the championship. A sports betting promotion like this doesn't come around often, so take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus and start winning money today. Now is the time to get in on the action.

One of the best things about Caesars' promo is the flexibility it offers. Your Caesars Sportsbook signup bonus could mean an insured bet on upcoming events like European soccer's annual club championships or any of the title fights in boxing or mixed martial arts. Meanwhile, insuring multiple bets would come in handy for baseball season, which is in full swing, or auto racing, which heats up this time of the year. Don't pass up on this amazing opportunity from Caesars Sportsbook.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).