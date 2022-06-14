Summertime is full of pro sports action, which makes it the perfect time to see the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and wager on your favorite sports and teams. Thanks to the latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code, mobile sports books like Caesars Sportsbook AZ and Caesars Sportsbook NY are more popular than ever with new bettors. With the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer, first-time bettors can get up to a $1,500 risk-free bet when they sign up with code GAME15. Pro basketball and hockey playoffs have reached their final round and baseball is more competitive than ever, giving new bettors plenty of opportunities to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo offer.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering up to a $1,500 risk-free bet for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,500 risk-free bet with the code GAME15. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

Spring marks the start of the most exciting time of the year for pro golf, basketball, baseball, auto racing, and more. With temperatures warming up across the country, the world's best golf pros are hitting the links, the world's top baseball players are letting it fly, and the world's top basketball stars are fighting for a title.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Money line: Money line betting is another very popular way to bet and is used frequently to bet on pro baseball. In baseball, if New York is playing against Arizona and listed as a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on New York to return $100 on that side to win. If Arizona were listed as a +200 underdog and you bet on that side, there would be a $200 return on a $100 bet if Arizona won.

Live betting: You can also use your Caesars Sportsbook code to place bets in real-time. That's because Caesars Sportsbook live updates odds for sports like pro baseball. If you're interested in baseball, Caesars Sportsbook will let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. You can also place live bets during the pro basketball playoffs and wager during a game on which team will be up at the half or whether a player will hit a three-point shot before halftime.

Futures: Can't wait for football season to start? You can get ready for all the action by placing a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has already been released for next season, so football futures are very popular this time of year. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on your favorite team and place your football futures bet.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. Standard text rates may apply. Some prop bets are prohibited in CO, MS and TN.

NY: PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling