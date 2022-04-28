With so many major sports in full swing, it's the perfect season to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promos. Pro basketball playoffs are hotter than ever, pro baseball season is heating up and major golf tournaments are happening almost every week, so the time is now to use a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code. There are more opportunities than ever to enter sports betting promo codes to help you win big, and a Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus or unique Caesars Sportsbook promo code will get you in on the action. In fact, you can get up to $1,100 bet insurance right now. All you need to do is sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR. Don't be afraid of trying out a new sport or wager type since your first bet is fully insured. Sign up now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet insured up to $1,100. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR and get bet insurance up to $1,100 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMECZR, and bet. When you do, Caesars will insure your first bet up to $1,100. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

A Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer gives you the freedom to wager on whatever sport you choose. You could use Caesars' latest sports book deposit code to bet on a team in the next round of the pro basketball playoffs or on how a pro hockey team will do in their first postseason game. More interested in pro football? You could also use your Caesars promo codes to place a bet on the next football season and choose which team will win the championship.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer gives you the flexibility to make the kind of wager you want to. If you prefer to make smaller bets throughout a pro golf tournament, you can do that with your Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. If you want to bet on auto racing, title fights or mixed martial arts, your Caesars promo code works for that, too.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).