Spring is a busy season for professional sports and a popular time for online sports betting. With so many sports to wager on, now is an opportune time to check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, featuring $1,100 bet insurance. When you start playing with Caesars Sportsbook, your first bet is insured up to $1,100. Prestigious golf tournaments are taking place on a weekly basis and pro basketball is running nightly, making it a lively time to check out unique Caesars Sportsbook promo codes and deposit offers. In fact, you can get up to $1,100 bet insurance right now. All you need to do is sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR. Don't be afraid of trying out a new sport or wager type since your first bet is fully insured. Sign up now.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet insured up to $1,100. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR and get bet insurance up to $1,100 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMECZR, and bet. When you do, Caesars will insure your first bet up to $1,100. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

The latest sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook deposit code gives you the freedom to wager on your favorite games in numerous ways. If you want to make a big-picture gamble, you can use your Caesars Sportsbook deposit offer to make bets on your favorite baseball team to win it all or your favorite pro basketball player to score over 30 points in his next game. The pro football season is still months away, but it's never too early to place a futures bet.

With up to $1,100 in betting insurance from Caesars Sportsbook, you are covered if you like live-betting and want to wager on your favorite sports in real-time. With pro baseball season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Placing a live bet can be tricky when a game is going at a fast pace, but with a promo from Caesars Sportsbook, that risk can lead to an even bigger reward.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).