Autumn isn't just about the changing of the leaves and the weather getting cooler. It's also the most exciting time of the year to bet on sports, and no site can help you celebrate the excitement better than Caesars Sportsbook. Mobile sports betting is legal in 30 states, so sites like Caesars Sportsbook AZ and Caesars Sportsbook NY are about to be more popular than ever. The best way to enjoy so many sports happening at once is to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet to first-time bettors with the promo code GAME15C. The most exciting part of the baseball season is going to get underway just as pro football and basketball return, giving sports fans so many options when utilizing this unique Caesars Sportsbook deposit code.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet risk-free up to $1,500. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15C and get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAME15C, and bet. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Against the spread: There is no better way to wager on football than to place a spread bet at Caesars Sportsbook. If a spread is New York -10.5, that side must win by at least 11 points to cover the spread. Arizona +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Over-Under: Can't wait for basketball season? An over-under bet is perfect for basketball because it involves a really high number. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the final score total for a Phoenix vs. New York game is set at 210, you wager on whether you think the final total will be over or under that number.

Parlay: Parlay bets are risky because they involve multiple teams or athletes, but can return a huge reward too. With so many exciting baseball games happening right now, you can use a parlay bet involving three, four or even five teams. All of the wagers you place have to cover for your parlay bet to be a winner.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA and NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).