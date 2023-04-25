With some of the biggest sporting events of the year happening right now, Caesars Sportsbook is the place to bet on sports. With everything from playoff basketball and hockey to elite golf events to big baseball matchups happening all at once, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is your key to playing on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a single bonus bet. With so many perks in one introductory deal, you can't go wrong when you use the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMEFULLC, and bet. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event. This method is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events such as golf tournaments and car races, both of which are in action this time of year.



Live betting: Baseball is back and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. Caesars Sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Over/Under: Your go-to method for wagering on the pro basketball playoffs. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Miami and Milwaukee at 220, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 220.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*21+ only. Offer valid and must be physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY only. New users and first $10+ wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Super & Profit Boosts do not qualify. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bonus bet $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Tier Credits and Reward Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; CO, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino): Call 1-800-522-4700; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; LA: Call 1-877-770-STOP (licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's New Orleans); MI: Call 1-800-270-7117; IL, MD, NJ, TN, VA, WV, OH, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: visit 1800gambler.net. ©2023, Caesars Entertainment. Gambling Problem? NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.