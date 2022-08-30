Caesars Sportsbook is in more states than ever and is making legal online sports betting a premiere part of the sports-watching experience. With the busiest time of the sports year about to begin, destinations like Caesars Sportsbook AZ and Caesars Sportsbook NY are going to be the most popular places to play along with your favorite teams. If you are a first-time player at Caesars Sportsbook then you are in luck, because the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits plus 1,000 Tier Credits when you place your first bet using the promo code GAMEFULLC. It's okay if your first bet doesn't win because Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With the latest Caesars Sportsbook sign-up offer, first-time bettors can get a $1,250 bet on Caesars when you sign up using promo code GAMEFULLC.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMEFULLC, and bet. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Against the spread: Football season is about to start, and spread bets are important to know. If Arizona is a 7.5-point underdog against New York, that team must either win outright or lose by seven points or fewer to cover the spread. New York can cover as the 7.5-point favorite if it wins by eight or more points.

Teaser: This is basically a spread bet with the risk minimized. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Push: This is when neither team can cover the spread and all bets are returned. If New York closes as a three-point favorite against Arizona and then wins the game 27-24, it is essentially a tie, or "push."

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA and NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).