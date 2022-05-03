With so many different sports in season, spring is the best time to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Pro golf has entered its championship season and there are car races almost every weekend. You can even use your Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus to bet on baseball. With so many sports to choose from, sportsbooks like Caesars Sportsbook NY and Caesars Sportsbook AZ are more popular than ever thanks to the latest Caesars promo code. Now is the perfect time to use a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code when you wager on pro basketball playoffs or the next big title fight.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering up to $1,100 betting insurance for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get bet insurance up to $1,100 with the code GAMECZR. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

Spring marks the start of the most exciting time of the year for pro golf, basketball, baseball, auto racing, and more. With temperatures warming up across the country, the world's best golf pros are hitting the links, the world's top baseball players are letting it fly, and the world's top basketball stars are fighting for a title.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Over-Under: This method of betting on sports is best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. For example, if a basketball game between Phoenix and Dallas has an over-under of 221.5, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 221.5.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in pro hockey could be whether a player for Colorado scores a goal in the first period. There can also be a prop bet on how many saves Colorado's goalie will make or on whether he will hold the other team without a goal.

Live betting: You can also use your Caesars Sportsbook risk-free bets to make wagers in real-time. That's because Caesars Sportsbook live-updates odds for sports like pro baseball. With New York's baseball teams back in action, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. If you bet a player to hit a home run during his at-bat in the fourth inning at +1400, a $100 bet would pay $1,400 if he goes yard.

Against the spread: In basketball, if Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points, you can bet on them to cover the spread. If Phoenix wins by seven points or more, you win.

Run-line: In baseball, you can bet on one team to cover the run line, which is typically set at 1.5. If Chicago is favored by 1.5 runs, they need to win by two or more runs for your bet to cash.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 5/31/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. Standard text rates may apply. Some prop bets are prohibited in CO, MS and TN.

NY: PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling