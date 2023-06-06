Haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook yet? Now is the perfect time for you to start playing along when you use the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Whether you're into the pro basketball and hockey playoffs, the biggest weekend golf tournaments or something else entirely, the Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus can help you play on one of the largest sports betting sites in the country. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. It's okay if your first bet doesn't win, because Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you as a bet credit.

With so many sports happening this time of year, it is the perfect opportunity for you to use the newest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code by signing up with the code GAMEFULLC.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Over/Under: Here is the most fun way to bet on the final round pro basketball playoffs. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Denver vs. Miami at 220, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 220.



Money line: This is the best way to wager on the final round of pro hockey playoffs. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Florida, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Vegas to return $100 on that side to win. If Florida is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.