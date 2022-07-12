With legal online sports betting sweeping the country, Caesars Sportsbook is giving first-time bettors a big reason to get in on the action. With pro baseball games dominating the weekday TV schedule and golf tournaments, car races and title fights taking over on the weekends, there are endless ways for new bettors to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors when they sign up with code GAME15C. Whether you are glued to the TV right now watching pro baseball or can't wait for the pro football season to get started, there are so many opportunities for you to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook deposit code GAME15C. But this offer from Caesars Sportsbook won't last forever.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering up to a $1,500 risk-free bet for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,500 risk-free bet with the code GAME15C. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

Spring marks the start of the most exciting time of the year for pro golf, basketball, baseball, auto racing, and more. With temperatures warming up across the country, the world's best golf pros are hitting the links, the world's top baseball players are letting it fly, and the world's top basketball stars are fighting for a title.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Money line: Money-line betting is a very popular online sports-betting method and is used frequently to bet on baseball and hockey. This method takes away the handicap of points used in spread betting and changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the biggest pro golf competitions happening right now, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. You could even place a prop bet on whether a pitcher logs a certain number of strikeouts in his outing.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

*Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. Standard text rates may apply. Some prop bets are prohibited in CO, MS and TN.

NY: PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Scan here to talk with someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling