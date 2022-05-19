The CBS Sports App is raising the standard when it comes to following your favorite sports teams, leagues and athletes. Winner of the 2022 Webby and 2022 People's Voice Webby for Best Sports App and Software, the CBS Sports App is your one-stop source for breaking player news, real-time game scores and so much more. With streaming access to all of the live events and games from CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ in one place, the CBS Sports App, the best sports app out there, puts the action in the palm of your hand. Download the CBS Sports App now and never miss out on your favorite major sports games and news ever again.

The CBS Sports App is the best app for sports fans who want to watch and follow games and get the latest news, stats and highlights for football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, hockey and more. Get it now.

How to watch live sports and highlights

With verified TV service provider or Paramount+ login information connected to your CBS Sports app, you'll have access to SEC football, the Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, NCAA basketball, the NFL and more at your fingertips.

The CBS Sports mobile app also has expanded worldwide soccer coverage of UEFA Champions & Europa Leagues, Serie A, Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League and the NWSL, among others.

When you can't watch the game live, the CBS Sports app has a multitude of ways to deliver the latest sports news about the teams you love.

CBS Sports HQ provides 24/7 live news, highlights, Fantasy sports information and betting advice, and it can be found streaming at any time on the app. You'll also have access to SportsLine's Vegas insiders, daily content from Fantasy Football Today and everything else that you could need to make sure you crush your sports bets and Fantasy leagues. You can find CBS Sports HQ streaming in the "Watch" tab at all times. Check it out here.

How to get the latest sports scores and stats

The CBS Sports App makes finding the latest sports news and stats is easier than ever. Use the "My Teams" tab to customize your experience and have your favorite teams more accessible. Thanks to its user-friendly interface, the CBS Sports App makes sure you never miss out on the latest scores and sports news you want the most.

On the go and can't catch the big game? The CBS Sports App alerts sends you real-time alerts so you never miss a beat. You'll never miss out on a game score or big breaking sports moment ever again thanks to the CBS Sports App. Download it today.

So if you're looking for the best sports app on iOS and the best sports app on Android, look no further than the CBS Sports app. It's free to download in the Apple Store and the Google Play store. Be sure to download the CBS Sports app on Apple or Android now.