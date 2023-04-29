The love for the "beautiful game" has reached new heights in the United States, and that means that soccer fans from coast to coast have demanded a network that will give them 24/7 coverage of the biggest stars and most exciting matches. CBS Sports has answered that call and launched the CBS Sports Golazo Network, the first U.S.-based digital network with 24-hour, wall-to-wall soccer coverage. Following its launch on April 11, CBS Sports Golazo network is now the one-stop shop for soccer coverage from all over the world.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is going above and beyond to bring 24/7 soccer coverage to loyal fans with in-depth coverage, including morning and afternoon shows plus coverage of exclusive matches. Now, you can catch all the matches in UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, NWSL and so much more that you already enjoy watching on CBS Sports, with the addition of in-depth coverage brought to you by CBS Sports Golazo Network. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

How to watch, stream the CBS Sports Golazo Network

The channel will stream live for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+. Streaming begins on April 11 with exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores.

Streaming begins on April 11 with live studio shows, exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have a total of 12 live matches across its first two weeks, including from UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Additionally, the network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for top UEFA Champions League and Italian Serie A matches across the first two weeks.

Additional CBS Sports Golazo Network programming

Every day, the CBS Sports Golazo Network will get you caught up on the latest world soccer news with "MORNING FOOTY," the Network's flagship morning show streaming live from 7-9 a.m. ET. "MORNING FOOTY" helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also host "BOX 2 BOX," an exclusive special edition UEFA Champions League pre-match show. "BOX 2 BOX" airs live on weekdays from 1-2 p.m. ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show updates fans as it quickly covers all the latest global football news and key soccer headlines with reports from around the world.

CBS Sports' expansive roster of soccer announcers will be making regular appearances on the CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the year. That includes Serie A analysts Marco Messina, Mike Grella, Matteo Bonetti and Fabrizio Romano. CBS Sports rules analyst Christina Unkel will also appear, as will the critically acclaimed "UEFA Champions League Today" studio team of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+ beginning on Tuesday ahead of CBS Sports' critically-acclaimed coverage of the UEFA Champions League.