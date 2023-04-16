Soccer has been the most popular sport across the globe and its popularity in the United States has been increasing in recent years. That uptick in popularity has been met with a demand for increased coverage of the sport in America, especially since soccer is ongoing throughout the year. Last Tuesday marked the launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24-hour digital soccer network available for free across CBS Sports platforms.

There are live morning and afternoon weekday shows, along with exclusive matches and alternative camera angles. The UEFA Europa League, Serie A and NWSL are among the leagues featured in the first weeks of coverage. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

How to watch, stream the CBS Sports Golazo Network

The channel will stream live for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+. Streaming begins on April 11 with exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have a total of 12 live matches across its first two weeks, including from UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Additionally, the network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for top UEFA Champions League and Italian Serie A matches across the first two weeks.

Additional CBS Sports Golazo Network programming

Every day, the CBS Sports Golazo Network will get you caught up on the latest world soccer news with "MORNING FOOTY," the Network's flagship morning show streaming live from 7-9 a.m. ET. "MORNING FOOTY" helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also host "BOX 2 BOX," an exclusive special edition UEFA Champions League pre-match show. "BOX 2 BOX" airs live on weekdays from 1-2 p.m. ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show updates fans as it quickly covers all the latest global football news and key soccer headlines with reports from around the world.

CBS Sports' expansive roster of soccer announcers will be making regular appearances on the CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the year. That includes Serie A analysts Marco Messina, Mike Grella, Matteo Bonetti and Fabrizio Romano. CBS Sports rules analyst Christina Unkel will also appear, as will the critically acclaimed "UEFA Champions League Today" studio team of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+ beginning on Tuesday ahead of CBS Sports' critically-acclaimed coverage of the UEFA Champions League.