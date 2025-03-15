The No. 2 seed Colorado State Rams (24-9) will try to beat the No. 5 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) for the third time this season when they meet in the 2025 Mountain West Tournament title game Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Colorado State won the first meeting by three points in January before sweeping the season series with an 83-73 road win in the final game of the regular season. The Rams are riding a nine-game winning streak following their 83-72 win over No. 3 seed Utah State on Friday night. Boise State advanced to the championship with a 72-69 upset against top-seeded New Mexico in the semifinals.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The latest Colorado State vs. Boise State odds from SportsLine consensus list Boise State as a 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 140.5.

Colorado State +1.5

Colorado State is playing its best basketball of the season, closing the regular season on a seven-game winning streak that was capped off with an 83-73 win at Boise State. The Rams were 6-point underdogs in that contest, but they swept the regular-season series behind a 36-point performance from senior guard Nique Clifford. He has been one of the best mid-major players in college basketball, nearly averaging a double-double with 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. SportsLine's model has Colorado State picking up a third win over Boise State on Saturday night, with the Rams covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations.

Over 140.5

These teams went Over the total in both of their regular-season meetings, combining for 156 points in the latest contest. Colorado State shot 8 of 17 from 3-point range in that game, while Boise State hung around by making 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. The Rams are coming off another strong offensive display, scoring 83 points in their win over Utah State. Boise State has scored at least 70 points in six of its last eight games, and the model has the Over cashing well over 60% of the time.

