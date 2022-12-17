For Duncanville, perhaps the fourth time's the charm in the Texas state football playoffs when they take on North Shore (Houston, Texas) 2022 UIL 6A Division 1 Championship. The sides have met in three of the last four 6A D1 state title games, and North Shore has won them all. This year, Duncanville enters the matchup as the No. 9 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while the Mustangs come in at No. 8.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The 2021 state title game was Duncanville's only loss since last year's season-opener against Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about North Shore

The Mustangs advanced to the state title game with a 49-34 win over their 2015 championship opponent, Westlake (Austin, Texas) last Saturday in Houston. Senior running back Rashaad Johnson ran for nearly 140 yards and three touchdowns to pace the offense. Senior David Amador is committed to UTSA as a wide receiver, but as the Mustangs quarterback, he ran for 112 yards and a touchdown against the Chaparrals.

Norht Shore has traditionally been loaded with top NCAA Division I talent, but this season, its success has come without a great deal of well-known national names. However, the Mustangs' secondary does feature a few prospects that have caught the attention of college programs from around the country. Safety Jayven Anderson is a composite three-star prospect in the 2023 247Sports national football rankings, and is joined by fellow three-star cornerback Jacoby Davis. Follow North Shore's game here.

What you need to know about Duncanville

Duncanville put up over 500 yards of offense last Saturday in its state semifinal matchup against Prosper, and defeated the Eagles, 41-0. Caden Durham was the Panthers' top player in the win and put up 206 rushing yards with three touchdowns. The Panthers racked up 408 total rushing yards in the game, and sophomore four-star athlete Dakorien Moore also finished with 142 total offensive yards and a score.

Duncanville's rushing attack is powered by Durham, who is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports 2024 national football recruiting rankings. Opening holes for him are three-star TCU offensive tackle commit Benjamin Whitfield and Austin Peay commit Josiah Drake. The Panthers have plenty of up-and-coming talent on the defensive line as well, with 2024 five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons and massive junior three-star defensive tackle Alex January. Follow Duncanville's game here.

