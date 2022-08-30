It took all of four hours for the 2022 college football schedule to see a major upset. Northwestern took down Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Week 0, and now Week 1 will kick off over Labor Day weekend. The CBS College Pick'em Contest doesn't start until this weekend's slate, so there's no reason to fear if you missed out on making college football picks last weekend. But that upset is a reminder of the challenge that college football office pool picks can bring.

Week 1 alone features eye-popping matchups like No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon, No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. The competition will only get fiercer as conference play gears up in the coming weeks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the college football's Week 1 schedule. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, is predicting Mississippi State beats Memphis.

The Bulldogs felt the Mike Leach effect in 202,1 when they took to the air while going 7-6 in the rugged SEC West. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Rogers and most of the other primary players on offense will return in 2022. MSU was also sneakily effective on defense last season, giving up 25.9 points per game, which is fewer than some would expect for an Air Raid team.

Memphis, meanwhile, went just 6-6 last year and dropped six of its last nine games after opening the season on a three-game winning streak. Memphis won a tight 31-29 game between these teams last year, but SportsLine's model is calling the Bulldogs to get revenge in this spot. They win more than 60% of the time in the simulations, making the Bulldogs a team to back in your Week 1 college football pool picks.

