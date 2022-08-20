The 2022 college football season will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, with a handful of Power Five schools scheduled to be in action. However, the majority of the college football teams will begin their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 3. Georgia is the defending national champion, and the third-ranked Bulldogs will take on No. 11 Oregon in Week 1, while No. 23 Cincinnati will visit No. 19 Arkansas to open the season. Which college football pool picks should you make?

Keeping up with over 100 FBS teams and knowing the matchups can be a huge challenge since dozens of games take place each weekend.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the college football's Week 1 schedule. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, is predicting a 29-27 upset with Florida taking down No. 7 Utah at home to open the season.

The teams appear to be in markedly different places as programs, with Florida coming off a 6-7 season in which it fired Dan Mullen, while Utah won the Pac-12 and went 10-4. However, former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier led the Ragin' Cajuns to 33 wins over the last three years and there is a sense of optimism that Napier can turn the Gators around quickly.

Utah welcomes back 13 starters from its Pac-12 championship squad a season ago, but only five of them play on the defensive side of the ball. That was where Kyle Whittingham's bread was buttered last season, as the Utes allowed only 343.5 yards and 22.6 points per game. The model is expecting a Florida offense led by Anthony Richardson to put up over 400 yards of total offense and to score 29 points on average, winning outright in well over 50 percent of simulations.

