After an offseason full of conversation about NIL, conference realignment, and coaching changes, college football is back. There's a "Week 0" slate on Aug. 27, which serves as an appetizer for the full Week 1 college football schedule. Week 1 kicks off September 1 and continues all the way through Labor Day. With dozens of games on the schedule, making college football pool picks could bring serious challenges. Who should you back with your college football picks? Which college football office pool picks can give you an edge all throughout this season? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a college football pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports College Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable college football pool to compete against your friends.

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets a guaranteed $5,000.

If you're looking to start a college football pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up pick'em or against-the-spread picks.

On the college side, you can choose your own slate of games or default to CBS Sports' top games. You can also choose whether to include conference championship week. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven college football model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the college football's Week 1 schedule. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, is predicting a straight-up win for Boston College over Rutgers.

The Eagles struggled on offense last year, but they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic this year. Quarterback Phil Jerkovec returns after missing a good portion of last season due to a hand injury. He's a pro prospect and has an extremely talented option at receiver in Zay Flowers to work with. Boston College finished fourth in the ACC in total defense last season and many key cogs on that side of the ball return.

Rutgers went just 5-8 last season and had major deficiencies on both sides of the ball that coach Greg Schiano might not be able to fully correct in just his second season back at the helm for this program.

SportsLine's model predicts that Jurkovec throws for well over 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles win 30-22. Boston College prevails in 65% of simulations, so this is one of the college football picks you can make with confidence on the Week 1 schedule.

Make college football pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.