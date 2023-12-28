If you don't live in one of the lucky states where Fanatics Sportsbook has launched, you may not have to wait long for one of the newest USA sports betting sites to come your way. Fanatics Sportsbook was so successful when it launched in five states in August 2023 that it has already expanded into more. There is plenty of excitement heading into 2024 since Fanatics Sportsbook plans to launch in New York, the third-largest state in the country by betting handle. This new venture from Fanatics Betting and Gaming has become such an instant hit that you too could be wagering at a new Fanatics Sportsbook in the not-too-distant future. Sign up here now and get $200 in FanCash when you bet $200.*

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Despite being largely associated with betting on the biggest horse race of the year, Kentucky didn't actually legalize or launch retail or online sportsbooks until September 2023. However, the Bluegrass State has already become a hub for wagering on your favorite teams -- and yes, horse racing. Kentucky also doesn't have restrictions when it comes to wagering on college sports, making Fanatics Sportsbook a one-stop shop for betting on the Kentucky Wildcats and other local college teams.

Maryland

Maryland sports betting expanded in November 2022 when online wagering was launched, less than a year before Fanatics Sportsbook made a home in the Old Line State. Since Fanatics Sportsbook launched in Maryland right before the start of football season, Baltimore Ravens fans have been able to play along with local NFL teams during what has been a very exciting season. Sports fans in Maryland can also visit Fanatics Sportsbook throughout the rest of the year to wager on MLB's Baltimore Orioles and the Big 10's Maryland Terrapins.

Massachusetts

The Bay State legalized and launched eight sportsbooks in 2023, becoming one of the most recent states to make sports betting legal. Massachusetts has a strong sports fanbase and multiple professional sports teams, so it made sense for Fanatics Sportsbook to launch there in August. The state is home to the New England Patriots of the NFL, the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Bruins of the NHL and the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. The MLS is also represented in Massachusetts, where the New England Revolution has played since 1996.

Ohio

After nearly a year of hammering out details for a successful sports betting structure, the Buckeye state launched legal sports betting operations in January 2023. Retail locations for Fanatics Sportsbook in Ohio can be found at both Progressive Field in Cleveland and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the respective homes of the MLB's Cleveland Guardians and the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. Ohio sports fans have plenty of other teams to wager on as well since their state is home to the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, the MLB's Cincinnati Reds, the NBA's Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten football team.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State had the privilege of being the launch site for Fanatics Sportsbook's beta version of its mobile app on May 1, 2023. It later became one of the first states to fully launch the app and has been a major part of helping Fanatics Sportsbook grow. Tennessee is home to the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, Tennessee Titans of the NFL, Nashville Predators of the NHL and Nashville SC of the MLS, so resident sports fans have a lot of exciting sporting events to wager on.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.