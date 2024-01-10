It didn't take long for Fanatics Sportsbook to became one of the top USA sports betting sites and now it plans to expand into even more states. Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched Fanatics Sportsbook in Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee in August 2023, and the quick success led to launches in Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia and West Virginia as well. Fanatics Sportsbook is planning to expand into more states in 2024, including Pennsylvania and New York. With so many tentpole sporting events kicking off the new year, sports fans in these states can check out Fanatics Sportsbook and bet on sports in the USA. Sign up here now and get $200 in FanCash when you bet $200.*

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook today.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky is one of the newest states to legalize retail and online sportsbooks, launching both in September 2023. The Bluegrass State has quickly become a hotspot for wagering on both professional and college sports, especially when it comes to the local and always-competitive Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Kentucky has authorized sports betting at racetracks and for online operators that agreements with a racetrack, which is perfect for when the most popular race in the Triple Crown takes place every spring.

Maryland

The Old Line State launched retail sports betting in December 2021 and added online sports betting in November 2022. Maryland was also one of the first states to launch Fanatics Sportsbook in August 2023, giving sports fans early access to the newest sportsbook in the country. Sports fans in Maryland have plenty of teams to wager on such as the MLB's Baltimore Orioles, the Big Ten's Maryland Terrapins and the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

Massachusetts

The Bay State only just legalized sports betting last year, launching multiple sportsbooks in 2023. It was also the eighth sportsbook to legally launch Fanatics Sportsbook when the new venture went live in August 2023. Massachusetts has a strong sports fan base thanks to its long list of successful professional sports teams: the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Bruinsof the NHL, the New England Patriots of the NFL and the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. The state is also home to MLS franchise the New England Revolution, giving resident sports fans yet another team to wager on at Fanatics.

Ohio

Ohio rang in 2023 by opening its first legal sportsbook last January. Fanatics Sportsbook later launched sports betting retail locations at Progressive Field in Cleveland, home of MLB's Guardians, and Nationwide Arena in Columbus where the NHL's Blue Jackets play. Ohio is also home to the NFL's Bengals and Browns, the MLB's Reds, the NBA's Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten football team.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State had the privilege of being the launch site for Fanatics Sportsbook's beta version of its mobile app on May 1, 2023. It later became one of the first states to fully launch the app and has been a major part of helping Fanatics Sportsbook grow. Tennessee is home to the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, Tennessee Titans of the NFL, Nashville Predators of the NHL and Nashville SC of the MLS, so resident sports fans have a lot of exciting sporting events to wager on.

It's time to bet. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here!

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.