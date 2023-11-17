Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., joined the legal USA sports betting boom in 2023 and launched Fanatics Sportsbook in five states in August 2023. Sports fans in Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee are the first with the chance to check out what Fanatics Sportsbook has to offer, including a robust Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. Fanatics Sportsbook is planning to expand, but fans in these five states can get in on the action early. Sign up here now!

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky did not launch its legal sports betting until this September after Gov. Andy Beshear signed the sports betting legislation into law in March. Fanatics was one of seven sports betting apps that went live on Sept. 28 after being approved in August. While horse racing and the Kentucky Wildcats are atop the list in Kentucky, there are still plenty of popular teams to wager on in surrounding states. The Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the most popular teams to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Maryland

Online sports betting launched in Maryland in November 2022, and Fanatics Sportsbook joined the party in the Old Line State in August 2023. The arrival of Fanatics in Maryland coordinated perfectly with the start of football season, so Baltimore Ravens fans have been able to play along with their favorite NFL team during a very competitive season. Sports fans in Maryland can play along at Fanatics Sportsbook all year long since the state is also home to the MLB's Baltimore Orioles and the Big 10's Maryland Terrapins.

Massachusetts

The Bay State is one of the most recent to legalize sports betting altogether, launching multiple sportsbooks in 2023. Fanatics Sportsbook went live in August, becoming the eighth sportsbook to legally launch in the state. Massachusetts has a strong sports fan base thanks to its plethora of professional sports teams: the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Bruins of the NHL, the New England Patriots of the NFL and the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. The state is also home to MLS franchise the New England Revolution, giving resident sports fans yet another team to wager on at Fanatics.

Ohio

Ohio was the first state to launch legal sports betting in 2023, ringing in the new year with the opening of its first legal book. Fanatics Betting and Gaming has retail locations at both Progressive Field in Cleveland and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, and Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched in the Buckeye State in August. Resident Ohio sports fans have plenty of games to wager on since the state is home to two NFL teams (Bengals, Browns) and two MLB teams (Reds, Guardians), as well as the Cavaliers of the NBA, the Blue Jackets of the NHL and the always-competitive Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

Tennessee

Fanatics Sportsbook launched a beta version of mobile sports betting in Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then followed that up with a full launch on Aug. 16. One of the first states in the South to legalize online sports betting, Tennessee residents passionately follow SEC sports such as football and basketball with Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee both residing within state lines. Professional sports have gained a foothold in the Volunteer State the past three decades with the Nashville Predators, Memphis Grizzlies, Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC all beginning play in Tennessee.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.