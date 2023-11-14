The name Fanatics has long been synonymous with sports apparel, and the 2023 launch of Fanatics Sportsbook has changed the game for sports fans. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., got in on the explosive growth of online sports betting sites when it officially launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023. Five states -- Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee -- have already seen Fanatics Sportsbook launch some combination of retail and/or mobile sports betting. More are coming soon, but if you're in one of those five states, now is the time to get in on the action. Sign up here now!

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Advertised Offers How It Works Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets* OR Bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets** 1. Just click either link on the left to go to Fanatics Sportsbook 2. Tap the button to select your offer or scan the QR code from your phone 3. Install the Fanatics Sportsbook app 4. Create an account and your selected promo will be available immediately after registration (no promo code required) FanCash Rewards*** Bet with Fanatics Sportsbook and earn FanCash to use for eligible team merchandise from Fanatics.com or for Bonus Bets. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlays, 3% on Parlays and 1% on straight bets and odds boosts (no promo code is required).

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky did not launch its legal sports betting until this September after Gov. Andy Beshear signed the sports betting legislation into law in March. Fanatics was one of seven sports betting apps that went live on Sept. 28 after being approved in August. While horse racing and the Kentucky Wildcats are atop the list in Kentucky, there are still plenty of popular teams to wager on in surrounding states. The Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the most popular teams to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Maryland

Fanatics Betting and Gaming wasted little time getting involved in Maryland, launching its first retail Fanatics Sportsbook in Maryland in January of 2023. Fanatics Sportsbook then went live online in August, just in time for a exciting football season for the Baltimore Ravens, who have been one of the NFL's top teams through 10 weeks. In addition to the Ravens, the state also closely follows the MLB's Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten, giving residents plenty to bet on all year.

Massachusetts

Sports betting launched in Massachusetts in 2023, allowing avid sports fans in the Bay State the opportunity to play along with their favorite sports teams. Massachusetts is home to four of the country's most recognizable pro sports teams in the Celtics, Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox, as well as MLS franchise the New England Revolution. Fanatics Sportsbook went live in August, becoming the eighth sportsbook to legally launch in the state.

Ohio

Ohio was the first state to launch legal sports betting in 2023, ringing in the new year with the opening of its first legal book. Fanatics Betting and Gaming has retail locations at both Progressive Field in Cleveland and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, and Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched in the Buckeye State in August. Resident Ohio sports fans have plenty of games to wager on since the state is home to two NFL teams (Bengals, Browns) and two MLB teams (Reds, Guardians), as well as the Cavaliers of the NBA, the Blue Jackets of the NHL and the always-competitive Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

Tennessee

Fanatics Sportsbook launched a beta version of mobile sports betting in Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then followed that up with a full launch on Aug. 16. One of the first states in the South to legalize online sports betting, Tennessee residents passionately follow SEC sports such as football and basketball with Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee both residing within state lines. Professional sports have gained a foothold in the Volunteer State the past three decades with the Nashville Predators, Memphis Grizzlies, Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC all beginning play in Tennessee.

*Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Must place a cash wager of at least $50 to qualify for $250 in bonus bets. Qualifying wager must be placed before 11am ET on 10/31/23 to be eligible. Ten (10) $25 bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of qualifying wager. See full Terms in app. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).

**Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Must place a cash wager of at least $10 to qualify for $150 in bonus bets. Qualifying wager must be placed before 11am ET on 10/31/23 to be eligible. Ten (10) $15 bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of qualifying wager. See full Terms in app. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).

***Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Terms, including FanCash terms available at http://sportsbook.fanatics.com , apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800) 327-5050 or http://www.gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).