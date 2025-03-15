The top-four seeds all advanced to the 2025 SEC Tournament semifinals, and the second game on Saturday features No. 2 seed Florida taking on No. 3 seed Alabama. Both rank in the top five nationally with Alabama at No. 5 and Florida at No. 4. These teams had double-byes and Florida beat Missouri 95-81 in the quarterfinals, while Alabama breezed past Kentucky 99-70 to advance. The winner advances to face the winner of Tennessee vs. Auburn in the title game on Sunday. Florida upset Alabama 99-94 on March 5 in Tuscaloosa in the regular-season finale for both squads.

Florida vs. Alabama spread: Florida -3.5

Florida vs. Alabama over/under: 178.5 points

Florida vs. Alabama money line: Florida -161, Alabama +135

Why Florida can cover

Florida never trailed in its quarterfinal win over Missouri on Friday night, cruising to a 95-81 victory to cover the spread. The Gators already picked up a road win at Alabama earlier this month, and they are considered a national championship contender. They shot a red-hot 61.8% from the floor against Missouri, as Alijah Martin knocked down 7 of 9 shots to finish with 17 points.

Veteran guard Walter Clayton Jr. continued his stellar campaign, finishing with a team-high 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Will Richard chipped in 17 points, while Thomas Haugh had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Big man Alex Condon had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Alabama on March 5.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama never trailed in its semifinal either, crushing No. 15 Kentucky in a 99-70 final. The Crimson Tide have won two of the last four SEC Tournaments, and they might be able to improve their national seeding before the bracket is revealed on Sunday night. They finished with a 29-6 edge in points off turnovers in their win over the Wildcats.

Labaron Philon has been peaking at the right time, and he scored a team-high 21 points against Kentucky on Friday. Jarin Stevenson chipped in 16 points off the bench after scoring in single digits in seven straight games. Veteran guard Mark Sears had 30 points, six rebounds and five assists against Florida in the regular-season meeting.

