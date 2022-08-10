August signals that the busiest time of year for sports. Right now, the calendar is packed with pro baseball, pro golf and car racing. Soon, football, basketball and hockey will start up again and there will be more sports than ever to watch. With so many sports in season at the same time, sports betting will be the most popular pastime around. If you haven't tried betting on sports betting before, now is the perfect time to get familiar with the latest sports betting promo code before the sports schedule gets crazy. We've put together a helpful guide to common sports betting terms that will get you ready to participate in the busiest season on the sports calendar.

At Caesars Sportsbook, there are more ways to play than ever. In fact, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 with the code GAME15C. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 10/1/2022). All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Baseball is in full swing right now, and you can wager on baseball with a money line bet. If New York is a -250 favorite, a $250 bet can return $100 if it wins. If Los Angeles is a +260 underdog, a $100 bet could return $260.

Against the spread: Football season is almost here and placing a spread bet is the best way to be part of the game. If one of New England is a 7.5-point favorite against New York, NE must win by eight points or more to cover the spread.

Outright: Pro golf and car racing are entering their playoffs this month, and the best way to get in on the action is to place an outright bet. All you have to do is choose who you think will win the entire event and then place your wager.

Parlay: With a parlay bet, you can wager on multiple teams and even on multiple sports with one bet. This betting style is risky because all sides have to win or else the bet is a loser. But if all sides win, the reward is much higher.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. If you don't love a particular spread or spreads being offered, a teaser allows you to buy a certain amount of points in either direction to increase the likelihood of you hitting your bet. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points. This reduces the payout but deployed correctly, it can be a profitable strategy.

Futures: Football is one of the most popular sports to bet on, even during its offseason. You can bet on football before the season even starts with a futures bet, which can be on anything from whether you think your favorite team will defeat a hated rival to which player you think will win the MVP award. You can even wager on which team you think will win their division.

Live betting: One of the best ways to enjoy baseball is to bet on it live. Sportsbooks adjust odds for outcomes like home runs and strikeouts as a game unfolds, so you can bet along the way.

Over-under: This is an easy way to wager on sports with high score totals, so it's perfect if you want to bet on basketball. Sportsbooks will predict the final total of the teams' combined points and you simply pick whether you think the final total will be over or under the sportsbook's number.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*21+ new users only. Offer open to AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/LA/MI/NJ/NY/TN/VA/WV. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Some prop bets are prohibited in CO, MS and TN. Know When To Stop Before You Start® Gambling Problem? IL, NJ, PA, WV: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2357) or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; CO, DC, NV: Call 1-800-522-4700; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; LA (Permit pending at Horseshoe Bossier City.): Call 1-877-770-STOP; MI: Call 1-800-270-7117; TN: Call or text TN REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789; VA: Call 1-888-532-3500. Standard text rates may apply. ©2022, Caesars. Entertainment - Gambling Problem? NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

