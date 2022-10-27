Is legal sports betting new in your state? You may be one of the many avid sports fans who have their first opportunity to wager on their favorite sports and teams this fall. If you want to place your first wager and aren't sure where to begin, there's no reason to stress over common sports betting terms. Legal sports betting terminology is very user-friendly once you see a short sports getting glossary. Below, we've included several popular sports betting terms and sports betting terminology to help you get started and place your first sports bet like a pro.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Wager on baseball's final series of the season by betting on the money line. If Philadelphia is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Houston, you'd need to bet $200 on Philly to return $100 on that side to win. Houston as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: This is one of the easiest sports bets you can place because you simply choose one player to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular method for wagering on golf and car racing, both of which have big events this weekend.

Prop bet: This very popular betting style lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many points a hockey player will register.

Against the spread: The best way to play along this football season is with a spread bet. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Atlanta, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer to cover.

Push: If neither team can cover a spread, the result is called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Cincinnati and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: A teaser is a type of parlay where you can adjust the point spread to lower the risk. If your two favorite teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win, so the risk is higher but so is the reward. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if only three sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: Play along with your favorite basketball team by placing one of these bets. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Milwaukee and New York is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

