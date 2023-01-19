The number of states that offer legalized USA sports betting went up from 32 to 36 over the last year, and now is the perfect time to place your very first USA sports bet if you live in one of those states. The beginning of the new year means pro football is in the middle of its playoffs and that basketball and hockey have reached crucial points in their seasons. With so many games throughout the week, you will never be out of options for United States sports betting. If you're new to the U.S. sports betting world, all it takes is learning a few of the most popular sports betting terms. We've put a sports betting guide together to help you get started.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Hockey fans can wager on games with this method. If Winnipeg is listed as a -200 favorite against Ottawa, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on Winnipeg to win. If Winnipeg is listed as a +200 underdog against Ottawa, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: This popular betting style requires you to pick one athlete to win an entire sporting event. This sports betting method is very often used for wagering on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Prop bet: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Common prop bets include how many touchdowns a running back will score or how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit.

Against the spread: The best way to play along this football season is with a spread bet. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Dallas, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Dallas can cover the spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: This betting method is great for wagering on high-scoring sports like basketball. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Boston and Miami is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Even though it is January, you can place a futures bet on what basketball team will win their conference, or which baseball team will win their division next season.

