More sports fans than ever are playing along with their favorite teams this winter since more states have legalized USA sports betting, but navigating the sports betting terminology can be intimidating to first-time bettors. One way to prepare yourself to place your first legal sports bet is to know which sports betting terms work best for you.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Use this betting style to wager on soccer's biggest tournament. If France is listed as a -200 favorite against English, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on France to return $100 on that side to win. If England is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if England wins.

Outright: This is one of the easiest sports bets you can place, because you simply choose one player to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular method for wagering on single-player sporting events such as golf tournaments, title fights and car races.

Prop bet: This widely popular betting style focuses on how a single athlete performs in a game or match. Sportsbooks will set a projected number, and then you can wager whether you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Commonly-placed player props include how many rushing yards a running back will tally or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.

Against the spread: Spread betting is your go-to if you want to wager on football. If Minnesota is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against New York, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. New York can cover that spread as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer to cover.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, the result is a "tie" or push. If Philadelphia closes as a three-point favorite against Washington and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: This is a special kind of bet that lets you adjust the points spread in football. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: Your go-to betting method if you're a basketball fan. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Golden State and Memphis at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.

Futures: Sportsbooks don't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

