It's one of the busiest times of year in the sports world, and the expansion of legal USA sports betting sites means that more fans than ever are betting on the biggest games of the season. Whether it's regular-season baseball, playoff basketball or the latest elite golf tournament, there is no shortage of big sports moments to wager on. If you're new to legal United States sports betting and not sure where to start, we admit it can seem a little intimidating at first. All you really need to know is which sports betting terms and styles fit with which sports. Here is the most common sports betting terminology you will come across this time of year. Once you learn these, you will be able to place your first legal sports bet like a pro.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Baseball is big right now, and here is the best way to wager on it. If Atlanta is listed as a -200 favorite against Seattle, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on Atlanta to win. If Seattle is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to pick one player to win an entire sporting event or tournament. This is a very popular method for wagering on single-player events like golf tournaments and car races, both of which are dominating the weekend sports schedules right now.

Prop bet: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many rebounds a basketball player will tally or how many shots on goal a hockey forward will make.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: Be part of the pro basketball playoffs with this fun betting style. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Phoenix and Denver is set at 220, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 220.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball season hasn't started yet, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division.

Live betting: Baseball is in full swing and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.

