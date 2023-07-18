More sports fans than ever are visiting their favorite USA sports betting sites now that U.S. sports betting is legal in 34 states and Washington D.C. As more places legalize sportsbooks either in-person or online, more first-time bettors are learning the ins and outs of placing a legal sports bet. The whole process may seem overwhelming since there are so many different bets that you can place. But in reality, placing a legal sports bet is incredibly easy and fun. All it takes is knowing a few popular sports betting terms and which sports they coordinate with. Below is a list of sports betting terminology you should be familiar with this time of year. Once you learn these sports betting terms, you will be able to place your first legal sports bet like a pro.

At Caesars Sportsbook, there are more ways to play than ever. In fact, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.). All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Sports book betting guide, glossary, terms

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style requires you to pick one player to win an entire sporting event or tournament. This is a very popular method for wagering on single-player events like golf tournaments and car races, both of which are dominating the weekend sports schedules right now.



Over/Under: Be part of the pro basketball playoffs with this fun betting style. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Denver and Miami is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.



Money line: If baseball is your jam, this betting style is for you. If Tampa Bay is listed as a -200 favorite against Arizona, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Tampa Bay to return $100 on that side to win. If Arizona is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.

Prop bet: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will have in a game or how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw.

Against the spread: Baseball's back, and here is the best way to wager on it. If Los Angeles is listed as a -200 favorite against San Francisco, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on Los Angeles to win. If San Francisco is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a few months away, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.

Live betting: Baseball is king this time of year and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. Caesars Sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.

