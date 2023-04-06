Springtime means the sports world is booming with playoff races and new seasons, which makes it the perfect time to bet on sports. Whether you are glued to the new pro baseball season, following along with the pro basketball playoff hunt or waiting to watch golf each weekend, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of U.S. sports betting sites. If you are new to sports betting in the United States and not sure where to start, we're here to help. All it takes is learning a few commonly-used sports betting terms and before you know it, you'll be placing your first legal sports bet like a pro.

there are more ways to play than ever.

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Baseball's back, and here is the best way to wager on it. If Tampa Bay is listed as a -200 favorite against Oakland, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on Tampa Bay to win. If Oakland is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Outright: If you're looking to bet on the biggest golf tournament in the world this weekend, this betting style is for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.

Prop bet: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit or how many rebounds he or she will tally.

Against the spread: This method is a must for betting on the big football game this weekend. If Philadelphia is the 7.5-point underdog against Kansas City, then Philadelphia must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. Kansas City can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If Dallas closes as a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Over-Under: Enjoy the final months of the pro basketball season by playing with this fun betting style. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Sacramento and Golden State is set at 220, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 220.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball season hasn't started yet, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division.

