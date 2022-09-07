With online sports betting now legal in over 30 states, more fans than ever are wagering on their favorite teams this time of year. Football is back and baseball is heading for its postseason, making it one of the most exciting times of year to wager on your favorite sports and teams. If you haven't tried out online sports betting yet, you may want to decide what sports betting style works best for you before you jump in. Below we have put together a sports betting guide with popular sports betting terms that will get you up to speed and ready to place your favorite bet in no time.

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Money line: Baseball is the main focus in the sports world right now, and the most popular way to bet on it is with a money line bet. If New York is a -250 favorite, a $250 bet can return $100 if they win. If Boston is a +260 underdog, a $100 bet could return $260.

Live betting: The best way to follow your favorite baseball team this postseason is to place a live bet. Sportsbooks update outcomes as a game unfolds, so you can place bets between innings on whether the pitcher will strike out the side or whether a certain batter will hit a home run.

Prop bet: If you want to be on football but not on the final score, then a prop bet is the right betting style for you. Prop bets are placed on other outcomes throughout a game, like how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many field goals a kicker will make. The bet will have action as long as that player plays at least one snap.

Against the spread: Football rules when it comes to sports betting, and with the new season starting you should know how to place a spread bet. If Kansas City is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Arizona, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Arizona can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer.

Outright: This is the easiest betting method and can be used across all major sports because it requires you to pick one player to win an entire sporting event. Outright bets are very popular when wagering on pro golf, which has a major tournament this weekend.

Parlay: This very popular betting style involves two or more sides in one bet. Parlays are riskier because all sides have to win for the bet to be a winner, but the reward can be much larger. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. If you don't love a particular spread or spreads being offered, a teaser allows you to buy a certain amount of points in either direction to increase the likelihood of you hitting your bet. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points. This reduces the payout but deployed correctly, it can be a profitable strategy.

Push: This is when neither team can cover the spread because there is a tie. If Kansas City closes as a three-point favorite against Las Vegas and wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Over-under: This is an easy way to wager on sports with high score totals, so it's perfect if you want to bet on basketball. Sportsbooks will predict the final total of the teams' combined points and you simply pick whether you think the final total will be over or under the sportsbook's number.

