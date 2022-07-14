Sports betting is now legal in 30 states and there is more legislation up for a vote as several states seek to join the party. With millions being exposed to online sports betting for the first time and sportsbooks advertising heavily, you've probably heard plenty of sports betting terms on TV, online and on the radio that you aren't familiar with. There are dozens of ways to play, and if you haven't had much exposure to sports betting terminology, it can seem daunting. With apps that make placing wagers a breeze and some basic help, it's easy to entertain yourself and possibly even make some money with common sports betting terms like parlays, against-the-spread bets and teasers.

Before you play, make sure you know the common betting terms you'll see. There are dozens of ways to bet on sports, and this handy sports betting guide can help you figure out what some of the most popular sports betting terminology means.

Against the spread: The most common form of sports betting, the spread is designed to level the playing field in a game between two teams that might not be evenly matched. If Chicago is listed as the -7 favorite against Arizona, that means that Chicago has to win by eight points or more for anyone who wagers on it to successfully cash their bet. If Chicago wins by exactly seven, the bet results in a push and you get your money back. If Arizona were to lose by six points or less, any wagers on Chicago would result in a loss and wagers on Arizona would result in a win.

Parlay: A parlay is when you string together multiple picks to enhance the odds and improve the overall payout. For each pick you add to your parlay, the odds will be adjusted and if you successfully predict the outcomes then you can win big. A parlay of Detroit +6, Indiana -4 and Denver -5.5 means that Detroit would have to lose by less than six while Indiana would have to win by five or more and Denver would have to win by six or more. Assuming standard -110 payouts, a three-way parlay of that nature would pay out at nearly 6-1.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. If you don't love a particular spread or spreads being offered, a teaser allows you to buy a certain amount of points in either direction to increase the likelihood of you hitting your bet. Let's say you believe two seven-point favorites will win their games outright but you are unsure whether they can cover the touchdown spread. Using a six-point teaser would reduce each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only have to win by two points. This reduces the payout but deployed correctly, it can be a profitable strategy.

