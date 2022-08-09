One of baseball's most beloved traditions returns on Thursday, Aug. 11, as the 2022 Field of Dreams Game unfolds between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. It's the second iteration of this game, which pays homage to the classic 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie starring Kevin Costner. The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 in last year's game. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

These National League squads will be throwing it back a century with their uniforms. The Cubs, the designated away team, will be sporting jerseys from the 1920s. Their hats, meanwhile, are from 1914. The Reds, the designated home team. will be wearing jerseys from 1919.

The Field of Dreams Game 2022 starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be played on a baseball field built in a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa.

It's been a tough year on the diamond for these rebuilding franchises. They enter play on Tuesday with matching 44-64 records and 16 games out of first in the NL Central. But that doesn't do much to diminish the Field of Dreams experience, which is all about the visuals of this astonishing venue. As for the uniforms themselves, both are steeped in tradition.

The Cubs are honoring their 1929 pennant-winning team with their jersey. They feature a cream base with navy stripes on the chest and sleeves. The logo is a navy bear cub holding a bat surrounded with a "C."

As for the Reds, they're wearing vertical navy pinstripes with the team's classic logo on the left chest. It's a homage to the 1919 team that went 96-44.

