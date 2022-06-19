Bay Area sports fans are still popping champagne now that the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. The Warriors closed out their 2022 NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics with a come-from-behind victory in Game 6 last Thursday. Golden State trailed by 12 points halfway through the first quarter, but roared back to take a 54-39 lead into halftime and maintained a lead for the remainder of the game. With the 103-90 final, the Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years. Now, you can get Warriors NBA championship gear here.

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry led the way for the Dubs on Thursday, ending the night with 34 points, including six three-point shots, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Draymond Green contributed heavily by leading the team with 12 rebounds and eight assists, while fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson recorded 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Curry was named series MVP, the first time he has received those honors despite being on all of the recent championship teams.

It's arguably the sweetest title for the Warriors during their current dynastic run. They've overcome the loss of Kevin Durant, who left for the Nets via a sign-and-trade deal in 2019. Curry and Thompson have also dealt with significant injuries that contributed to the team missing the NBA playoffs altogether the past two seasons. The Warriors even had the worst record in the league in 2019-20, setting up this epic franchise comeback.

Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2022 NBA title, Golden State fans are looking for the best Golden State Warriors championship gear.

Fanatics already has plenty of Warriors championship apparel that will help Golden State fans remember their seventh ever title. Here's a look at five of the hottest-selling pieces of Golden State Warriors championship gear that can get shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NBA partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Golden State Warriors NBA title t-shirt

Fanatics

Golden State Warriors NBA title hat

Fanatics

Golden State Warriors NBA title jersey

Fanatics

Golden State Warriors NBA title hoodie

Fanatics

Golden State Warriors NBA title gift box

Fanatics

Ready to get the hottest Golden State Warriors NBA title gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the NBA.