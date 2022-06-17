Dub Nation is celebrating its fourth title in eight years after the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2022 NBA Finals. The clincher came in Game 6, when the Warriors overcame a sluggish start and roared back on their way to a 103-90 victory on Thursday. Steph Curry hit 6 of 11 3-pointers for 34 points in the closeout win. Despite being an integral part of all four recent title teams, 2022 was the first time Curry was named NBA Finals MVP. Now, you can get Warriors NBA championship gear here.

Curry was joined by a solid supporting cast that includes fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who averaged 17 points in the NBA Finals 2022. Andrew Wiggins (18.3 ppg in the NBA Finals) and Jordan Poole (13.2 ppg) also stepped up, while Draymond Green was among the series leaders in rebounding, assists and steals.

It's arguably the sweetest title for the Warriors during their current dynastic run. They've overcome the loss of Kevin Durant, who left for the Nets via a sign-and-trade deal in 2019. Curry and Thompson have also dealt with significant injuries that contributed to the team missing the NBA playoffs altogether the past two seasons. The Warriors even had the worst record in the league in 2019-20, setting up this epic franchise comeback.

Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2022 NBA title, Golden State fans are looking for the best Golden State Warriors championship gear.

Fanatics already has plenty of Warriors championship apparel that will help Golden State fans remember their seventh ever title.

